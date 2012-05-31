Send Us Your News

We welcome Your News
On Sunday, December 8, 2013, historic Sant Peter’s Kierch, Middletown will be the setting for an old-fashioned community carol sing beginning at 4:00 PM.
This will be the 32nd community carol sing hosted by St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Middletown. After the service the Lutheran Fellowship committee serves hot chocolate and cookies.
The public is advised to dress warmly, for the Kierch has no heat. You have a rare opportunity to worship as your ancestors did some 240 years ago.
The church is located on Route 441, one block north of the Middletown Square on the corner of High and Union Streets. The doors will open at 3:15 PM.
St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at Spring and Union Streets, Middletown will hold a Christmas Bazaar and Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, November 23, 2013, from 8am to 2pm.
The kitchen will be open for snacks, lunch, and bake sale items.
In addition to yard sale items, there will be a Christmas Shop, Silent Auction Items, Children’s Gift Shop, and a consignment area. For more information, or to inquire about a consignment table, readers may call 944-4651 ext. 112.
November Community Dinner
November 11, 2013 Pork and Sauerkraut 4:30 to 6:30. Cost is $8.00. PSU students with ID $4.00
There will be no dinner at St. Peter's in December
